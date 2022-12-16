Notable Friday Option Activity: SBUX, LRCX, DRI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX), where a total volume of 443,260 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 44.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 679.4% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 121,053 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 12.1 million underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) saw options trading volume of 10,234 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 83.7% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $430 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 928 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 92,800 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:

And Darden Restaurants, Inc. (Symbol: DRI) options are showing a volume of 6,618 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 661,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.6% of DRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,046 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,600 underlying shares of DRI. Below is a chart showing DRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SBUX options, LRCX options, or DRI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

