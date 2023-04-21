News & Insights

Markets
SAGE

Notable Friday Option Activity: SAGE, IRTC, OCUL

April 21, 2023 — 04:15 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Sage Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SAGE), where a total of 2,196 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 219,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.6% of SAGE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 451,460 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 827 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,700 underlying shares of SAGE. Below is a chart showing SAGE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

iRhythm Technologies Inc (Symbol: IRTC) options are showing a volume of 1,395 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 139,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.4% of IRTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 288,130 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 402 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,200 underlying shares of IRTC. Below is a chart showing IRTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Ocular Therapeutix Inc (Symbol: OCUL) saw options trading volume of 3,218 contracts, representing approximately 321,800 underlying shares or approximately 47.8% of OCUL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 673,740 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,300 underlying shares of OCUL. Below is a chart showing OCUL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SAGE options, IRTC options, or OCUL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Institutional Holders of TXN
 Funds Holding ARG
 Institutional Holders of AIPT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SAGE
IRTC
OCUL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.