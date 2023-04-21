Notable Friday Option Activity: SAGE, IRTC, OCUL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Sage Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SAGE), where a total of 2,196 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 219,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.6% of SAGE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 451,460 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 827 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,700 underlying shares of SAGE. Below is a chart showing SAGE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
iRhythm Technologies Inc (Symbol: IRTC) options are showing a volume of 1,395 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 139,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.4% of IRTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 288,130 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 402 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,200 underlying shares of IRTC. Below is a chart showing IRTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ocular Therapeutix Inc (Symbol: OCUL) saw options trading volume of 3,218 contracts, representing approximately 321,800 underlying shares or approximately 47.8% of OCUL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 673,740 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,300 underlying shares of OCUL. Below is a chart showing OCUL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SAGE options, IRTC options, or OCUL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
