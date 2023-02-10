Notable Friday Option Activity: RYAN, KBH, QS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc (Symbol: RYAN), where a total volume of 2,552 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 255,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.5% of RYAN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 436,465 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,262 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,200 underlying shares of RYAN. Below is a chart showing RYAN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

KB Home (Symbol: KBH) saw options trading volume of 9,546 contracts, representing approximately 954,600 underlying shares or approximately 57.5% of KBH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 7,394 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 739,400 underlying shares of KBH. Below is a chart showing KBH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:

And QuantumScape Corp (Symbol: QS) options are showing a volume of 43,978 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.2% of QS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 7,297 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 729,700 underlying shares of QS. Below is a chart showing QS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

