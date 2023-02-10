Notable Friday Option Activity: RYAN, KBH, QS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc (Symbol: RYAN), where a total volume of 2,552 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 255,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.5% of RYAN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 436,465 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,262 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,200 underlying shares of RYAN. Below is a chart showing RYAN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
KB Home (Symbol: KBH) saw options trading volume of 9,546 contracts, representing approximately 954,600 underlying shares or approximately 57.5% of KBH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 7,394 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 739,400 underlying shares of KBH. Below is a chart showing KBH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:
And QuantumScape Corp (Symbol: QS) options are showing a volume of 43,978 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.2% of QS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 7,297 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 729,700 underlying shares of QS. Below is a chart showing QS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for RYAN options, KBH options, or QS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Cheap Blue Chip Stocks
Institutional Holders of VAR
KOPN Average Annual Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.