Notable Friday Option Activity: RTX, WMB, UNP

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in RTX Corp (Symbol: RTX), where a total of 23,250 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.1% of RTX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $83 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 6,088 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 608,800 underlying shares of RTX. Below is a chart showing RTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $83 strike highlighted in orange:

Williams Cos Inc (Symbol: WMB) saw options trading volume of 26,128 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 47.1% of WMB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 11,560 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of WMB. Below is a chart showing WMB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

And Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP) saw options trading volume of 10,151 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 47% of UNP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $212.50 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 2,382 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 238,200 underlying shares of UNP. Below is a chart showing UNP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $212.50 strike highlighted in orange:

