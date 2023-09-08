Notable Friday Option Activity: ROKU, MARA, SGEN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU), where a total of 84,350 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 120.5% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring September 08, 2023, with 6,435 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 643,500 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA) saw options trading volume of 315,928 contracts, representing approximately 31.6 million underlying shares or approximately 117.1% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 27.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11.50 strike call option expiring September 08, 2023, with 24,557 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Seagen Inc (Symbol: SGEN) saw options trading volume of 14,867 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 115.9% of SGEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 2,544 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 254,400 underlying shares of SGEN. Below is a chart showing SGEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ROKU options, MARA options, or SGEN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
