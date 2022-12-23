Notable Friday Option Activity: ROKU, AGIO, MPW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU), where a total of 42,643 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 64.2% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $38 strike put option expiring December 30, 2022, with 6,342 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 634,200 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:
Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: AGIO) saw options trading volume of 3,063 contracts, representing approximately 306,300 underlying shares or approximately 63.3% of AGIO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 483,795 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 3,051 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 305,100 underlying shares of AGIO. Below is a chart showing AGIO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW) options are showing a volume of 86,301 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.5% of MPW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 37,120 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares of MPW. Below is a chart showing MPW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
