Notable Friday Option Activity: RIVN, WYNN, APO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Rivian Automotive Inc (Symbol: RIVN), where a total of 135,714 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 13.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.8% of RIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 23.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 41,288 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares of RIVN. Below is a chart showing RIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) saw options trading volume of 17,172 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 58.1% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $109 strike call option expiring June 23, 2023, with 1,582 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 158,200 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $109 strike highlighted in orange:

And Apollo Global Management Inc (new (Symbol: APO) saw options trading volume of 13,989 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 55.5% of APO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $77.50 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 3,171 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 317,100 underlying shares of APO. Below is a chart showing APO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RIVN options, WYNN options, or APO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

