Notable Friday Option Activity: RIVN, TXN, GPI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Rivian Automotive Inc (Symbol: RIVN), where a total volume of 106,419 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 10.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.1% of RIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike put option expiring January 13, 2023, with 6,317 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 631,700 underlying shares of RIVN. Below is a chart showing RIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

Texas Instruments Inc. (Symbol: TXN) saw options trading volume of 22,338 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 44.4% of TXN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $177.50 strike put option expiring January 13, 2023, with 6,991 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 699,100 underlying shares of TXN. Below is a chart showing TXN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $177.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (Symbol: GPI) options are showing a volume of 1,108 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 110,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.2% of GPI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 250,890 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 802 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,200 underlying shares of GPI. Below is a chart showing GPI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RIVN options, TXN options, or GPI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.