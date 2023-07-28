Notable Friday Option Activity: RETA, TWLO, ITOS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: RETA), where a total volume of 12,700 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 237.8% of RETA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 534,070 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,100 underlying shares of RETA. Below is a chart showing RETA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) saw options trading volume of 93,230 contracts, representing approximately 9.3 million underlying shares or approximately 222.2% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring July 28, 2023, with 7,654 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 765,400 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And iTeos Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: ITOS) options are showing a volume of 3,130 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 313,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 154.2% of ITOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 202,955 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,394 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 139,400 underlying shares of ITOS. Below is a chart showing ITOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

