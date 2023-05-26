Notable Friday Option Activity: REGN, URI, KSS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN), where a total of 2,356 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 235,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.7% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 551,820 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $760 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10,000 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $760 strike highlighted in orange:
United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) options are showing a volume of 3,758 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 375,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.6% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 883,040 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring June 02, 2023, with 197 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 19,700 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:
And Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS) options are showing a volume of 24,495 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.2% of KSS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 5,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,000 underlying shares of KSS. Below is a chart showing KSS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for REGN options, URI options, or KSS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
