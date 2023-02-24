Notable Friday Option Activity: REGN, ORA, FSR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN), where a total of 2,937 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 293,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.2% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 635,775 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $900 strike call option expiring March 10, 2023, with 429 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,900 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $900 strike highlighted in orange:
Ormat Technologies Inc (Symbol: ORA) options are showing a volume of 1,704 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 170,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.7% of ORA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 372,705 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 650 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,000 underlying shares of ORA. Below is a chart showing ORA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
And Fisker Inc (Symbol: FSR) options are showing a volume of 33,651 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.6% of FSR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 3,321 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 332,100 underlying shares of FSR. Below is a chart showing FSR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for REGN options, ORA options, or FSR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: FLIC Insider Buying
SQBG YTD Return
HOMB Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.