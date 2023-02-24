Notable Friday Option Activity: REGN, ORA, FSR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN), where a total of 2,937 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 293,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.2% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 635,775 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $900 strike call option expiring March 10, 2023, with 429 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,900 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $900 strike highlighted in orange:

Ormat Technologies Inc (Symbol: ORA) options are showing a volume of 1,704 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 170,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.7% of ORA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 372,705 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 650 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,000 underlying shares of ORA. Below is a chart showing ORA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Fisker Inc (Symbol: FSR) options are showing a volume of 33,651 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.6% of FSR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 3,321 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 332,100 underlying shares of FSR. Below is a chart showing FSR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for REGN options, ORA options, or FSR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.