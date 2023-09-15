Notable Friday Option Activity: REGN, CVX, FIVN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN), where a total volume of 2,204 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 220,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.6% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 462,670 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $800 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 188 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 18,800 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $800 strike highlighted in orange:
Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) saw options trading volume of 31,473 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 47% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $167.50 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 4,088 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 408,800 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $167.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Five9, Inc (Symbol: FIVN) saw options trading volume of 3,843 contracts, representing approximately 384,300 underlying shares or approximately 46.1% of FIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 833,760 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,100 underlying shares of FIVN. Below is a chart showing FIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for REGN options, CVX options, or FIVN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: MXE Historical Stock Prices
Institutional Holders of SPRC
TLK Split History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.