Notable Friday Option Activity: REGN, CVX, FIVN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN), where a total volume of 2,204 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 220,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.6% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 462,670 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $800 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 188 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 18,800 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $800 strike highlighted in orange:

Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) saw options trading volume of 31,473 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 47% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $167.50 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 4,088 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 408,800 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $167.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Five9, Inc (Symbol: FIVN) saw options trading volume of 3,843 contracts, representing approximately 384,300 underlying shares or approximately 46.1% of FIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 833,760 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,100 underlying shares of FIVN. Below is a chart showing FIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

