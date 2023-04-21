Notable Friday Option Activity: RCL, BLK, IBM

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL), where a total of 30,232 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 105.2% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $82.50 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 5,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,500 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) options are showing a volume of 4,892 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 489,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 91.6% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 534,320 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $690 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 423 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,300 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $690 strike highlighted in orange:
And International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) saw options trading volume of 36,484 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 85.3% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $127 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 4,298 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 429,800 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $127 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for RCL options, BLK options, or IBM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
