Notable Friday Option Activity: RAD, ALGN, COUR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Rite Aid Corp (Symbol: RAD), where a total volume of 12,377 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.5% of RAD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 11,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of RAD. Below is a chart showing RAD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2 strike highlighted in orange:

Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) saw options trading volume of 6,485 contracts, representing approximately 648,500 underlying shares or approximately 48.5% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $310 strike put option expiring February 10, 2023, with 1,168 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 116,800 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

And Coursera Inc (Symbol: COUR) options are showing a volume of 3,132 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 313,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.9% of COUR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 653,670 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,151 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 115,100 underlying shares of COUR. Below is a chart showing COUR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RAD options, ALGN options, or COUR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

