QCOM

Notable Friday Option Activity: QCOM, CLF, FOUR

March 31, 2023 — 03:31 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM), where a total volume of 31,685 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.5% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 1,040 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,000 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF) saw options trading volume of 42,095 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 41.3% of CLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18.50 strike call option expiring March 31, 2023, with 15,313 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of CLF. Below is a chart showing CLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Shift4 Payments Inc (Symbol: FOUR) saw options trading volume of 5,516 contracts, representing approximately 551,600 underlying shares or approximately 41.1% of FOUR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 2,132 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 213,200 underlying shares of FOUR. Below is a chart showing FOUR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

