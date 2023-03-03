Notable Friday Option Activity: PTON, HASI, RCL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Peloton Interactive Inc (Symbol: PTON), where a total volume of 68,301 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.9% of PTON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 20,115 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of PTON. Below is a chart showing PTON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (Symbol: HASI) saw options trading volume of 3,039 contracts, representing approximately 303,900 underlying shares or approximately 51.4% of HASI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 591,720 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 2,900 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 290,000 underlying shares of HASI. Below is a chart showing HASI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) options are showing a volume of 19,369 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.1% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $74 strike call option expiring March 03, 2023, with 1,717 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 171,700 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $74 strike highlighted in orange:
