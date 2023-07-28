Notable Friday Option Activity: PRFT, BZH, WYNN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Perficient Inc (Symbol: PRFT), where a total of 2,005 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 200,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 59% of PRFT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 339,730 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 514 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,400 underlying shares of PRFT. Below is a chart showing PRFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (Symbol: BZH) saw options trading volume of 2,445 contracts, representing approximately 244,500 underlying shares or approximately 58.6% of BZH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 416,960 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $31 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 334 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,400 underlying shares of BZH. Below is a chart showing BZH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:
And Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) saw options trading volume of 10,013 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 57.1% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $118 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,800 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $118 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PRFT options, BZH options, or WYNN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
