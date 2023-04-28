Notable Friday Option Activity: PNR, CRM, MHK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Pentair PLC (Symbol: PNR), where a total volume of 6,416 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 641,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.7% of PNR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 3,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,800 underlying shares of PNR. Below is a chart showing PNR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) saw options trading volume of 22,852 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 46% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $197.50 strike call option expiring April 28, 2023, with 2,571 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 257,100 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $197.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Mohawk Industries, Inc. (Symbol: MHK) options are showing a volume of 2,470 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 247,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45% of MHK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 548,890 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 806 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,600 underlying shares of MHK. Below is a chart showing MHK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
