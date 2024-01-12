Notable Friday Option Activity: PNC, WFC, GWW

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PNC Financial Services Group (Symbol: PNC), where a total of 76,634 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 345.5% of PNC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 17,403 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of PNC. Below is a chart showing PNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) saw options trading volume of 136,984 contracts, representing approximately 13.7 million underlying shares or approximately 74.6% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 7,718 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 771,800 underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And W.W. Grainger Inc. (Symbol: GWW) saw options trading volume of 1,464 contracts, representing approximately 146,400 underlying shares or approximately 65% of GWW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 225,185 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $800 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 212 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 21,200 underlying shares of GWW. Below is a chart showing GWW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $800 strike highlighted in orange:

