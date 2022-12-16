Notable Friday Option Activity: PMT, BX, SQ

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (Symbol: PMT), where a total of 7,543 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 754,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 105.7% of PMT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 713,440 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 7,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 702,000 underlying shares of PMT. Below is a chart showing PMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX) saw options trading volume of 71,776 contracts, representing approximately 7.2 million underlying shares or approximately 101.6% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 5,840 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 584,000 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
And Block Inc (Symbol: SQ) saw options trading volume of 94,752 contracts, representing approximately 9.5 million underlying shares or approximately 99.3% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 2,912 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 291,200 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:
