Markets
PMT

Notable Friday Option Activity: PMT, BX, SQ

December 16, 2022 — 03:22 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (Symbol: PMT), where a total of 7,543 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 754,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 105.7% of PMT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 713,440 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 7,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 702,000 underlying shares of PMT. Below is a chart showing PMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX) saw options trading volume of 71,776 contracts, representing approximately 7.2 million underlying shares or approximately 101.6% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 5,840 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 584,000 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Block Inc (Symbol: SQ) saw options trading volume of 94,752 contracts, representing approximately 9.5 million underlying shares or approximately 99.3% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 2,912 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 291,200 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PMT options, BX options, or SQ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Defense Dividend Stocks
 CWBC Videos
 RENT Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PMT
BX
SQ

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.