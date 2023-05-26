Notable Friday Option Activity: PLTR, PSTG, NEWR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR), where a total volume of 799,827 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 80.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 94.1% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 85.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring May 26, 2023, with 50,464 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

PURE Storage Inc (Symbol: PSTG) saw options trading volume of 31,410 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 93.9% of PSTG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 3,548 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 354,800 underlying shares of PSTG. Below is a chart showing PSTG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

And New Relic Inc (Symbol: NEWR) saw options trading volume of 8,374 contracts, representing approximately 837,400 underlying shares or approximately 88.4% of NEWR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 946,930 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 3,733 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 373,300 underlying shares of NEWR. Below is a chart showing NEWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

