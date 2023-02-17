Notable Friday Option Activity: PLL, GH, TA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Piedmont Lithium Inc (Symbol: PLL), where a total volume of 4,067 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 406,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 82.1% of PLL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 495,070 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 422 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,200 underlying shares of PLL. Below is a chart showing PLL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Guardant Health Inc (Symbol: GH) saw options trading volume of 13,467 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 82.1% of GH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 6,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,600 underlying shares of GH. Below is a chart showing GH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And TravelCenters of America Inc (Symbol: TA) options are showing a volume of 5,041 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 504,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.6% of TA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 617,995 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,101 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,100 underlying shares of TA. Below is a chart showing TA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PLL options, GH options, or TA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

