Notable Friday Option Activity: PINS, DELL, ROKU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Pinterest Inc (Symbol: PINS), where a total volume of 67,135 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44% of PINS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $26.50 strike call option expiring March 10, 2023, with 6,867 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 686,700 underlying shares of PINS. Below is a chart showing PINS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL) saw options trading volume of 17,298 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 42.9% of DELL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 2,045 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,500 underlying shares of DELL. Below is a chart showing DELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) saw options trading volume of 43,150 contracts, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares or approximately 42.7% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $64 strike put option expiring March 03, 2023, with 4,118 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 411,800 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $64 strike highlighted in orange:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.