Notable Friday Option Activity: PI, ZM, CRWD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Impinj Inc (Symbol: PI), where a total volume of 4,270 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 427,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 100.3% of PI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 425,765 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,111 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,100 underlying shares of PI. Below is a chart showing PI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) saw options trading volume of 43,571 contracts, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares or approximately 81% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 9,652 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 965,200 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) saw options trading volume of 39,019 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 79.9% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring June 23, 2023, with 2,652 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 265,200 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PI options, ZM options, or CRWD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

