Notable Friday Option Activity: PI, ZM, CRWD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Impinj Inc (Symbol: PI), where a total volume of 4,270 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 427,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 100.3% of PI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 425,765 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,111 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,100 underlying shares of PI. Below is a chart showing PI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) saw options trading volume of 43,571 contracts, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares or approximately 81% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 9,652 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 965,200 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
And CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) saw options trading volume of 39,019 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 79.9% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring June 23, 2023, with 2,652 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 265,200 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PI options, ZM options, or CRWD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: IJT Videos
VOR Options Chain
Institutional Holders of IQI
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.