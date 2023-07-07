Notable Friday Option Activity: PETQ, MCD, SAIA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PetIQ Inc (Symbol: PETQ), where a total of 1,219 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 121,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.4% of PETQ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 198,390 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,174 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 117,400 underlying shares of PETQ. Below is a chart showing PETQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) options are showing a volume of 14,821 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.1% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring July 14, 2023, with 727 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,700 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:
And Saia Inc (Symbol: SAIA) options are showing a volume of 3,644 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 364,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.6% of SAIA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 611,025 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 753 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,300 underlying shares of SAIA. Below is a chart showing SAIA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PETQ options, MCD options, or SAIA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
