News & Insights

Markets
PARA

Notable Friday Option Activity: PARA, STX, UNH

September 01, 2023 — 01:59 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA), where a total of 111,712 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 11.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 110.6% of PARA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 13,460 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of PARA. Below is a chart showing PARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX) saw options trading volume of 16,350 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 87% of STX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $73 strike call option expiring September 08, 2023, with 1,800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 180,000 underlying shares of STX. Below is a chart showing STX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $73 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) options are showing a volume of 15,318 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.6% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $475 strike put option expiring September 01, 2023, with 773 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 77,300 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $475 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PARA options, STX options, or UNH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Funds Holding WMC
 TILE Stock Predictions
 United Airlines Holdings Technical Analysis

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PARA
STX
UNH

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.