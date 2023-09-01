Notable Friday Option Activity: PARA, STX, UNH

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA), where a total of 111,712 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 11.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 110.6% of PARA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 13,460 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of PARA. Below is a chart showing PARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX) saw options trading volume of 16,350 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 87% of STX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $73 strike call option expiring September 08, 2023, with 1,800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 180,000 underlying shares of STX. Below is a chart showing STX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $73 strike highlighted in orange:

And UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) options are showing a volume of 15,318 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.6% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $475 strike put option expiring September 01, 2023, with 773 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 77,300 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $475 strike highlighted in orange:

