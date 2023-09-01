Notable Friday Option Activity: PARA, STX, UNH

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA), where a total of 111,712 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 11.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 110.6% of PARA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 13,460 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of PARA. Below is a chart showing PARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX) saw options trading volume of 16,350 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 87% of STX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $73 strike call option expiring September 08, 2023, with 1,800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 180,000 underlying shares of STX. Below is a chart showing STX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $73 strike highlighted in orange:
And UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) options are showing a volume of 15,318 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.6% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $475 strike put option expiring September 01, 2023, with 773 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 77,300 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $475 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PARA options, STX options, or UNH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Funds Holding WMC
TILE Stock Predictions
United Airlines Holdings Technical Analysis
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.