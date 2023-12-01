Notable Friday Option Activity: PARA, CME, MA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA), where a total volume of 77,112 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.4% of PARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring December 08, 2023, with 11,393 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of PARA. Below is a chart showing PARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

CME Group (Symbol: CME) options are showing a volume of 7,585 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 758,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.7% of CME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 270,000 underlying shares of CME. Below is a chart showing CME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

And Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) options are showing a volume of 10,819 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.2% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $417.50 strike call option expiring December 01, 2023, with 986 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 98,600 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $417.50 strike highlighted in orange:

