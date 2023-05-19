Notable Friday Option Activity: PAG, OKTA, C

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Penske Automotive Group Inc (Symbol: PAG), where a total volume of 1,481 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 148,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.5% of PAG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 348,265 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 545 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,500 underlying shares of PAG. Below is a chart showing PAG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA) saw options trading volume of 8,487 contracts, representing approximately 848,700 underlying shares or approximately 42.4% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 722 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,200 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) options are showing a volume of 60,422 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.3% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 4,880 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 488,000 underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

