Markets
ORCL

Notable Friday Option Activity: ORCL, CHTR, UAL

March 03, 2023 — 01:23 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL), where a total volume of 30,920 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.7% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $88 strike call option expiring March 03, 2023, with 2,583 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 258,300 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $88 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR) saw options trading volume of 4,546 contracts, representing approximately 454,600 underlying shares or approximately 46.3% of CHTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 981,935 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 718 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 71,800 underlying shares of CHTR. Below is a chart showing CHTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) saw options trading volume of 25,973 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 45.4% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 2,696 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 269,600 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ORCL options, CHTR options, or UAL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 RUN Historical Stock Prices
 ETFs Holding SGEN
 Funds Holding TCAP

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ORCL
CHTR
UAL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.