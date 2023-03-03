Notable Friday Option Activity: ORCL, CHTR, UAL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL), where a total volume of 30,920 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.7% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $88 strike call option expiring March 03, 2023, with 2,583 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 258,300 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $88 strike highlighted in orange:
Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR) saw options trading volume of 4,546 contracts, representing approximately 454,600 underlying shares or approximately 46.3% of CHTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 981,935 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 718 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 71,800 underlying shares of CHTR. Below is a chart showing CHTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:
And United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) saw options trading volume of 25,973 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 45.4% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 2,696 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 269,600 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:
