Notable Friday Option Activity: ORCL, AFRM, AYI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL), where a total volume of 37,678 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.6% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $81 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 4,273 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 427,300 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $81 strike highlighted in orange:

Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM) options are showing a volume of 71,284 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.9% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring December 23, 2022, with 13,932 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

And Acuity Brands Inc (Symbol: AYI) saw options trading volume of 945 contracts, representing approximately 94,500 underlying shares or approximately 46.5% of AYI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 203,090 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 203 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,300 underlying shares of AYI. Below is a chart showing AYI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ORCL options, AFRM options, or AYI options

