Notable Friday Option Activity: ORCL, AFRM, AYI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL), where a total volume of 37,678 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.6% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $81 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 4,273 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 427,300 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $81 strike highlighted in orange:
Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM) options are showing a volume of 71,284 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.9% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring December 23, 2022, with 13,932 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:
And Acuity Brands Inc (Symbol: AYI) saw options trading volume of 945 contracts, representing approximately 94,500 underlying shares or approximately 46.5% of AYI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 203,090 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 203 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,300 underlying shares of AYI. Below is a chart showing AYI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ORCL options, AFRM options, or AYI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Cheap Tech Stocks
Funds Holding EPR
UNM Stock Predictions
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.