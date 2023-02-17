Notable Friday Option Activity: OIS, FLNG, AVGO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Oil States International, Inc. (Symbol: OIS), where a total of 3,128 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 312,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.1% of OIS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 547,535 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 2,739 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 273,900 underlying shares of OIS. Below is a chart showing OIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
Flex LNG Ltd (Symbol: FLNG) options are showing a volume of 2,771 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 277,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55% of FLNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 504,035 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $34.50 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 1,209 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,900 underlying shares of FLNG. Below is a chart showing FLNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) options are showing a volume of 10,731 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.5% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 563 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,300 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for OIS options, FLNG options, or AVGO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
