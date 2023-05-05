Notable Friday Option Activity: OEC, GM, SMAR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Orion Engineered Carbons SA (Symbol: OEC), where a total volume of 2,422 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 242,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.1% of OEC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 410,025 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 1,306 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,600 underlying shares of OEC. Below is a chart showing OEC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) saw options trading volume of 87,466 contracts, representing approximately 8.7 million underlying shares or approximately 58.7% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 19,965 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And SmartSheet Inc (Symbol: SMAR) options are showing a volume of 5,046 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 504,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.7% of SMAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 859,430 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 4,939 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 493,900 underlying shares of SMAR. Below is a chart showing SMAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

