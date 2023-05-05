News & Insights

Markets
OEC

Notable Friday Option Activity: OEC, GM, SMAR

May 05, 2023 — 05:34 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Orion Engineered Carbons SA (Symbol: OEC), where a total volume of 2,422 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 242,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.1% of OEC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 410,025 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 1,306 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,600 underlying shares of OEC. Below is a chart showing OEC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) saw options trading volume of 87,466 contracts, representing approximately 8.7 million underlying shares or approximately 58.7% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 19,965 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And SmartSheet Inc (Symbol: SMAR) options are showing a volume of 5,046 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 504,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.7% of SMAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 859,430 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 4,939 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 493,900 underlying shares of SMAR. Below is a chart showing SMAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for OEC options, GM options, or SMAR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Funds Holding ADZ
 Institutional Holders of Equinix
 ETFs Holding NVTR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OEC
GM
SMAR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.