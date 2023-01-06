Notable Friday Option Activity: NUE, MOS, HSY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE), where a total volume of 9,499 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 949,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.9% of NUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 705 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,500 underlying shares of NUE. Below is a chart showing NUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) saw options trading volume of 18,771 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 49% of MOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,900 underlying shares of MOS. Below is a chart showing MOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY) options are showing a volume of 3,926 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 392,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.2% of HSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 832,475 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 960 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 96,000 underlying shares of HSY. Below is a chart showing HSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

