Notable Friday Option Activity: NUE, CZR, AAL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE), where a total volume of 10,855 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66.6% of NUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $187.50 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 4,944 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 494,400 underlying shares of NUE. Below is a chart showing NUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $187.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) options are showing a volume of 15,091 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.7% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 3,091 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 309,100 underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL) options are showing a volume of 93,329 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.8% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 36,465 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NUE options, CZR options, or AAL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.