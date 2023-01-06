Notable Friday Option Activity: NOC, AVGO, DISH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC), where a total volume of 5,567 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 556,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 86.8% of NOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 641,710 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $670 strike call option expiring February 10, 2023, with 669 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,900 underlying shares of NOC. Below is a chart showing NOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $670 strike highlighted in orange:
Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) saw options trading volume of 21,517 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 85% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $585 strike call option expiring January 06, 2023, with 3,290 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 329,000 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $585 strike highlighted in orange:
And DISH Network Corp (Symbol: DISH) saw options trading volume of 32,991 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 65.3% of DISH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 10,039 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of DISH. Below is a chart showing DISH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:
