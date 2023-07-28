Notable Friday Option Activity: NNOX, TEAM, ETNB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Nano-X Imaging Ltd (Symbol: NNOX), where a total volume of 4,656 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 465,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.2% of NNOX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 651 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,100 underlying shares of NNOX. Below is a chart showing NNOX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Atlassian Corp (Symbol: TEAM) options are showing a volume of 7,163 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 716,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.8% of TEAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring July 28, 2023, with 1,423 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 142,300 underlying shares of TEAM. Below is a chart showing TEAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
And 89bio Inc (Symbol: ETNB) options are showing a volume of 4,585 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 458,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.7% of ETNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,330 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 233,000 underlying shares of ETNB. Below is a chart showing ETNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NNOX options, TEAM options, or ETNB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Electric Utilities Dividend Stocks
Institutional Holders of VLO
MEAR Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.