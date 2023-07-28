News & Insights

NNOX

Notable Friday Option Activity: NNOX, TEAM, ETNB

July 28, 2023 — 04:50 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Nano-X Imaging Ltd (Symbol: NNOX), where a total volume of 4,656 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 465,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.2% of NNOX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 651 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,100 underlying shares of NNOX. Below is a chart showing NNOX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Atlassian Corp (Symbol: TEAM) options are showing a volume of 7,163 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 716,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.8% of TEAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring July 28, 2023, with 1,423 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 142,300 underlying shares of TEAM. Below is a chart showing TEAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

And 89bio Inc (Symbol: ETNB) options are showing a volume of 4,585 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 458,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.7% of ETNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,330 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 233,000 underlying shares of ETNB. Below is a chart showing ETNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

