Notable Friday Option Activity: NKLA, IGT, LPI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Nikola Corp (Symbol: NKLA), where a total of 60,139 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.6% of NKLA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 22,407 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of NKLA. Below is a chart showing NKLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2 strike highlighted in orange:
International Game Technology PLC (Symbol: IGT) saw options trading volume of 6,995 contracts, representing approximately 699,500 underlying shares or approximately 53.5% of IGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of IGT. Below is a chart showing IGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:
And Laredo Petroleum, Inc (Symbol: LPI) options are showing a volume of 4,261 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 426,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.9% of LPI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 805,650 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 2,933 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 293,300 underlying shares of LPI. Below is a chart showing LPI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NKLA options, IGT options, or LPI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Application Software Dividend Stocks
Institutional Holders of CLSE
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding BVS
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.