Notable Friday Option Activity: NKLA, IGT, LPI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Nikola Corp (Symbol: NKLA), where a total of 60,139 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.6% of NKLA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 22,407 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of NKLA. Below is a chart showing NKLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2 strike highlighted in orange:

International Game Technology PLC (Symbol: IGT) saw options trading volume of 6,995 contracts, representing approximately 699,500 underlying shares or approximately 53.5% of IGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of IGT. Below is a chart showing IGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

And Laredo Petroleum, Inc (Symbol: LPI) options are showing a volume of 4,261 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 426,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.9% of LPI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 805,650 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 2,933 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 293,300 underlying shares of LPI. Below is a chart showing LPI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

