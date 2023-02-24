Notable Friday Option Activity: NKE, ROST, LYV

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Nike (Symbol: NKE), where a total volume of 36,411 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66.5% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $119 strike call option expiring February 24, 2023, with 8,212 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 821,200 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $119 strike highlighted in orange:

Ross Stores Inc (Symbol: ROST) saw options trading volume of 14,311 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 64.2% of ROST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $123 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 5,180 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 518,000 underlying shares of ROST. Below is a chart showing ROST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $123 strike highlighted in orange:

And Live Nation Entertainment Inc (Symbol: LYV) saw options trading volume of 11,411 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 62.7% of LYV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,255 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,500 underlying shares of LYV. Below is a chart showing LYV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NKE options, ROST options, or LYV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.