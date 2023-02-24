Markets
NKE

Notable Friday Option Activity: NKE, ROST, LYV

February 24, 2023 — 03:23 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Nike (Symbol: NKE), where a total volume of 36,411 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66.5% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $119 strike call option expiring February 24, 2023, with 8,212 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 821,200 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $119 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Ross Stores Inc (Symbol: ROST) saw options trading volume of 14,311 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 64.2% of ROST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $123 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 5,180 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 518,000 underlying shares of ROST. Below is a chart showing ROST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $123 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Live Nation Entertainment Inc (Symbol: LYV) saw options trading volume of 11,411 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 62.7% of LYV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,255 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,500 underlying shares of LYV. Below is a chart showing LYV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NKE options, ROST options, or LYV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Business Development Company List
 SAUC shares outstanding history
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding NDAC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NKE
ROST
LYV

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.