Notable Friday Option Activity: NKE, ROST, LYV

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Nike (Symbol: NKE), where a total volume of 36,411 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66.5% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $119 strike call option expiring February 24, 2023, with 8,212 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 821,200 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $119 strike highlighted in orange:
Ross Stores Inc (Symbol: ROST) saw options trading volume of 14,311 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 64.2% of ROST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $123 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 5,180 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 518,000 underlying shares of ROST. Below is a chart showing ROST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $123 strike highlighted in orange:
And Live Nation Entertainment Inc (Symbol: LYV) saw options trading volume of 11,411 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 62.7% of LYV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,255 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,500 underlying shares of LYV. Below is a chart showing LYV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NKE options, ROST options, or LYV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Business Development Company List
SAUC shares outstanding history
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding NDAC
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.