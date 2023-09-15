News & Insights

Notable Friday Option Activity: NEM, OKE, COF

September 15, 2023

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM), where a total volume of 30,863 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.3% of NEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 5,711 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 571,100 underlying shares of NEM. Below is a chart showing NEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

ONEOK Inc (Symbol: OKE) saw options trading volume of 12,660 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 45.3% of OKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 5,439 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 543,900 underlying shares of OKE. Below is a chart showing OKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF) saw options trading volume of 8,568 contracts, representing approximately 856,800 underlying shares or approximately 44.9% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 795 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 79,500 underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

