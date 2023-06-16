Notable Friday Option Activity: MYRG, CROX, MDGL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in MYR Group Inc (Symbol: MYRG), where a total volume of 508 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 50,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.1% of MYRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 87,405 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of MYRG. Below is a chart showing MYRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Crocs Inc (Symbol: CROX) saw options trading volume of 9,808 contracts, representing approximately 980,800 underlying shares or approximately 56.9% of CROX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 2,324 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 232,400 underlying shares of CROX. Below is a chart showing CROX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: MDGL) saw options trading volume of 1,522 contracts, representing approximately 152,200 underlying shares or approximately 56.4% of MDGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 269,865 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 353 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,300 underlying shares of MDGL. Below is a chart showing MDGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

