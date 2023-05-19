Notable Friday Option Activity: MXL, WING, BTU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MaxLinear Inc (Symbol: MXL), where a total of 4,006 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 400,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.7% of MXL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 760,740 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 3,765 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 376,500 underlying shares of MXL. Below is a chart showing MXL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
Wingstop Inc (Symbol: WING) options are showing a volume of 3,557 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 355,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.5% of WING's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 677,475 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,110 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,000 underlying shares of WING. Below is a chart showing WING's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
And Peabody Energy Corp (Symbol: BTU) options are showing a volume of 17,978 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.2% of BTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,557 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,700 underlying shares of BTU. Below is a chart showing BTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
