Notable Friday Option Activity: MU, NSC, AMAT

Norfolk Southern Corp (Symbol: NSC) saw options trading volume of 5,406 contracts, representing approximately 540,600 underlying shares or approximately 52.6% of NSC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $247.50 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,528 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,800 underlying shares of NSC. Below is a chart showing NSC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $247.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) saw options trading volume of 25,385 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 52.4% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $215 strike call option expiring May 03, 2024, with 3,922 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 392,200 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MU options, NSC options, or AMAT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
