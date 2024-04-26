News & Insights

Notable Friday Option Activity: MU, NSC, AMAT

April 26, 2024 — 03:33 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU), where a total of 134,413 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 13.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.8% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 25.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring April 26, 2024, with 8,433 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 843,300 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Norfolk Southern Corp (Symbol: NSC) saw options trading volume of 5,406 contracts, representing approximately 540,600 underlying shares or approximately 52.6% of NSC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $247.50 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,528 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,800 underlying shares of NSC. Below is a chart showing NSC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $247.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) saw options trading volume of 25,385 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 52.4% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $215 strike call option expiring May 03, 2024, with 3,922 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 392,200 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:

