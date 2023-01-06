Notable Friday Option Activity: MU, JPM, ACRE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU), where a total of 141,469 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 14.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 84.5% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 16.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 12,847 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) options are showing a volume of 80,289 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 84% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 4,603 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 460,300 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (Symbol: ACRE) saw options trading volume of 6,304 contracts, representing approximately 630,400 underlying shares or approximately 83.1% of ACRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 758,665 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 6,064 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 606,400 underlying shares of ACRE. Below is a chart showing ACRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MU options, JPM options, or ACRE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

