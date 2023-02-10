Notable Friday Option Activity: MSTR, XOM, NET

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR), where a total of 19,855 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 306.6% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 647,605 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring February 10, 2023, with 1,196 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 119,600 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:
Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) saw options trading volume of 351,705 contracts, representing approximately 35.2 million underlying shares or approximately 204.1% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 27,259 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
And CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET) options are showing a volume of 86,033 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 160.7% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $58 strike put option expiring February 10, 2023, with 5,445 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 544,500 underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $58 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MSTR options, XOM options, or NET options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Southern YTD Return
HAUS Options Chain
Funds Holding Laboratory of America Holdings
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.