Notable Friday Option Activity: MSTR, XOM, NET

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR), where a total of 19,855 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 306.6% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 647,605 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring February 10, 2023, with 1,196 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 119,600 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) saw options trading volume of 351,705 contracts, representing approximately 35.2 million underlying shares or approximately 204.1% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 27,259 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET) options are showing a volume of 86,033 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 160.7% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $58 strike put option expiring February 10, 2023, with 5,445 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 544,500 underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $58 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MSTR options, XOM options, or NET options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

