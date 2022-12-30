Notable Friday Option Activity: MSTR, NFLX, CMG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR), where a total of 24,554 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 519% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 473,125 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $131 strike put option expiring January 06, 2023, with 1,533 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,300 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $131 strike highlighted in orange:

Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) options are showing a volume of 304,268 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 30.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 328% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring December 30, 2022, with 21,426 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

And Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) saw options trading volume of 5,962 contracts, representing approximately 596,200 underlying shares or approximately 227.3% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 262,310 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1400 strike call option expiring December 30, 2022, with 260 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 26,000 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1400 strike highlighted in orange:

