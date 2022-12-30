Notable Friday Option Activity: MSTR, NFLX, CMG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR), where a total of 24,554 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 519% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 473,125 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $131 strike put option expiring January 06, 2023, with 1,533 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,300 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $131 strike highlighted in orange:
Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) options are showing a volume of 304,268 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 30.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 328% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring December 30, 2022, with 21,426 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:
And Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) saw options trading volume of 5,962 contracts, representing approximately 596,200 underlying shares or approximately 227.3% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 262,310 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1400 strike call option expiring December 30, 2022, with 260 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 26,000 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1400 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MSTR options, NFLX options, or CMG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding RITA
Funds Holding AVNW
FCSC Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.