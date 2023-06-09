Notable Friday Option Activity: MSTR, COIN, TGT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR), where a total of 15,180 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 186.7% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 812,880 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 729 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,900 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) options are showing a volume of 244,692 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 24.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 178.9% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $54 strike put option expiring June 09, 2023, with 13,052 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $54 strike highlighted in orange:
And Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) options are showing a volume of 112,986 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 155.9% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 5,119 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 511,900 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MSTR options, COIN options, or TGT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: CELU shares outstanding history
Institutional Holders of PBLA
IAC market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.