Notable Friday Option Activity: MSTR, COIN, TGT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR), where a total of 15,180 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 186.7% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 812,880 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 729 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,900 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) options are showing a volume of 244,692 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 24.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 178.9% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $54 strike put option expiring June 09, 2023, with 13,052 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $54 strike highlighted in orange:

And Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) options are showing a volume of 112,986 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 155.9% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 5,119 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 511,900 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

