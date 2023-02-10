Notable Friday Option Activity: MSFT, ASAN, COIN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT), where a total volume of 419,678 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 42.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 120.9% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 34.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike put option expiring February 10, 2023, with 58,627 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:
Asana Inc (Symbol: ASAN) options are showing a volume of 36,509 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 116.5% of ASAN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 10,426 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of ASAN. Below is a chart showing ASAN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) options are showing a volume of 226,977 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 22.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 112.4% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $56 strike put option expiring February 10, 2023, with 24,571 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $56 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MSFT options, ASAN options, or COIN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: VOG Videos
BNO Historical Stock Prices
Amgen shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.