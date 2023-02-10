Notable Friday Option Activity: MSFT, ASAN, COIN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT), where a total volume of 419,678 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 42.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 120.9% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 34.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike put option expiring February 10, 2023, with 58,627 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Asana Inc (Symbol: ASAN) options are showing a volume of 36,509 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 116.5% of ASAN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 10,426 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of ASAN. Below is a chart showing ASAN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) options are showing a volume of 226,977 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 22.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 112.4% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $56 strike put option expiring February 10, 2023, with 24,571 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $56 strike highlighted in orange:

