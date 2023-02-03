Notable Friday Option Activity: MS, UBER, V

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS), where a total volume of 42,538 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.1% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 3,672 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 367,200 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) saw options trading volume of 91,476 contracts, representing approximately 9.1 million underlying shares or approximately 47.4% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $34 strike call option expiring February 03, 2023, with 7,481 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 748,100 underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:

And Visa Inc (Symbol: V) saw options trading volume of 30,598 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 47.2% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $235 strike call option expiring February 10, 2023, with 2,626 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 262,600 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:

