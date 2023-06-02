Notable Friday Option Activity: MS, DDOG, NVCR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS), where a total volume of 32,764 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.9% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $97.50 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,632 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 163,200 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $97.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) options are showing a volume of 27,619 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.1% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring June 02, 2023, with 1,688 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 168,800 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And NovoCure Ltd (Symbol: NVCR) options are showing a volume of 3,603 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 360,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.7% of NVCR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 771,260 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,220 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 122,000 underlying shares of NVCR. Below is a chart showing NVCR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

