Notable Friday Option Activity: MS, DDOG, NVCR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS), where a total volume of 32,764 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.9% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $97.50 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,632 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 163,200 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $97.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) options are showing a volume of 27,619 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.1% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring June 02, 2023, with 1,688 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 168,800 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And NovoCure Ltd (Symbol: NVCR) options are showing a volume of 3,603 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 360,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.7% of NVCR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 771,260 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,220 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 122,000 underlying shares of NVCR. Below is a chart showing NVCR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MS options, DDOG options, or NVCR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Funds Holding DUKH
CHCO Dividend History
Funds Holding MLPG
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.