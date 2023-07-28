Notable Friday Option Activity: MPW, JNJ, IBM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW), where a total of 70,057 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 85.2% of MPW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9.50 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 32,540 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of MPW. Below is a chart showing MPW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) saw options trading volume of 71,273 contracts, representing approximately 7.1 million underlying shares or approximately 80.6% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $167.50 strike put option expiring August 11, 2023, with 7,405 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 740,500 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $167.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) saw options trading volume of 32,148 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 79.5% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,409 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,900 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MPW options, JNJ options, or IBM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

